Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Board of Peace envoy says Gaza plan needs quick progress, Hamas talks 'not easy'

'We've had some very serious discussions with Hamas over the last few weeks, they're not easy,' Nickolay Mladenov said ⁠in an interview during a visit to Brussels.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 18:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 18:18 IST
World newsPalestineGazaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us