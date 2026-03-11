<p>Boeing has signed a new $289 million contract with Israel to deliver as many as 5,000 new air-launched smart bombs, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.</p><p>The new contract is not related to the ongoing US-Israeli air strikes on Iran, with deliveries not scheduled to start for 36 months, <em>Bloomberg News</em> reported earlier, citing a person familiar with the matter.</p><p>Boeing declined to comment when contacted by <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>The company's Small Diameter Bomb is a guided munition that can be launched by Israeli jets at targets more than 40 miles (64 kilometers) away.</p>.Pentagon announces $8.6 billion Boeing contract for F-15 jets for Israel.<p>Last year, Boeing was awarded an $8.6 billion contract by the Pentagon to produce and deliver F-15 jets to Israel as part of a foreign military sale between the governments.</p><p>The US has long been by far the largest arms supplier to its closest Middle East ally.</p><p>Reuters reported last week that President Donald Trump's administration has bypassed US Congress using an emergency authority to expedite the sale of more than 20,000 bombs to Israel worth around $650 million. A State Department official had said on Saturday that Israel will purchase an extra $298 million worth of critical munitions via direct commercial sales.</p><p>Earlier this year, the US State Department approved more than $6.5 billion in three separate contracts for potential military sales to Israel, which include Boeing's Apache helicopters.</p>