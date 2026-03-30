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Can the 'Dubai dream' survive the war? Residents say life goes on.

The so-called Dubai dream, burnished by opulent malls and five-star hotels, has attracted millions of expats to the Persian Gulf city over the past few decades.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:31 IST
World newsDubaiWest Asia

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