<p>The US Embassy in Israel has said that it is "not in a position" to evacuate American citizens and provided options for those who wish to depart with zero guarantees of safety. In an advisory, the Embassy directed all government employees and family members to take shelter at safe places until further notice. </p><p>"The U.S. Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel," the statement read. </p>.<p>It also shared that the Israeli Ministry of Tourism is operating shuttles to the Taba Border Crossing near the Red Sea but refused to recommend for or against it to those willing to leave Israel. </p><p>"If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety. The information is provided as a courtesy to those wishing to leave Israel," the Embassy said. </p>.'Depart now': US asks Americans to leave these 14 countries 'immediately'; check the full list.<p>The US, Israel-Iran war has entered day 4 and it has spilled over to several West Asian countries which house American military bases. </p><p>The US Department of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/depart-now-us-asks-americans-to-leave-these-14-countries-immediately-check-the-full-list-bahrain-iran-iraq-kuwait-oman-qatar-3918312">has already issued directives</a> asking its citizens to leave 13 other countries in view of the ongoing war. These countries are Bahrain, Egypt Iran, Iraq, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.</p><p>India has also launched an evacuation campaign and the first Air India flight carrying 149 Indian nationals arrived earlier today from Dubai. </p>