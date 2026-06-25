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Cargo ship reports suspected attack while crossing Strait of Hormuz

The UN's International Maritime Organization is currently assisting ships escape the Gulf, hundreds of which have been stranded there since the ​Iran war began at ⁠the end of February.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 17:09 IST
World newsMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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