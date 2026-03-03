<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), today, postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled on March 5 and March 6, 2026, in select Middle East countries, citing the prevailing tension in the region.</p><p>“After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for Thursday, 05 March 2026 and Friday, 06 March 2026, for both Class X and Class XII. The new dates shall be announced later,” the official circular dated March 3, read.</p>.<p>The Board further said it will review the situation again on Thursday, March 5, and take a decision regarding examinations scheduled from March 7 onwards.</p><p>Students have been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for updates and to follow official announcements.</p><p>This is the second such notice issued within three days. Earlier, through a circular dated Sunday, March 1, CBSE had deferred the Class 10 and 12 board examinations scheduled for March 2 in the same set of Middle East countries. At that time, the Board had said fresh dates would be announced later and that it would reassess the situation on March 3 before taking a call on examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards. The March 3 circular now extends the postponement to the March 5 and 6 papers as well.</p>.Iran-Israel conflict: CBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exams in West Asian region.West Asia conflict | Saudi Aramco refinery, Kurdish, Israeli oil & gas fields shut amid airstrikes.<p><strong>Background: Tensions in parts of the Middle East</strong></p><p>The decision comes amid ongoing security tensions in parts of the Middle East, with several countries in the region witnessing heightened alert levels in recent days. <br><br>Over the weekend, coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel targeted multiple locations in Tehran, killing Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.</p><p>Iran responded with missile and drone attacks aimed at targets in Israel, as well as American-linked military and diplomatic installations across the region. </p><p>Authorities in multiple nations have issued advisories and taken precautionary measures following escalating regional developments.</p>