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Ceasefire 'meaningless' in light of Israeli attacks: Hezbollah MP

The statement ⁠by ‌lawmaker Ali Fayyad was ‌the first ⁠response by the Iran-backed group to ‌the ‌three-week ceasefire extension announced ‌on Thursday ‌by Trump.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 11:33 IST
World newsIsraelHezbollah

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