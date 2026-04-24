<p>Beirut: A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is meaningless in light of continued Israeli "hostile acts", a Hezbollah lawmaker said on Friday, responding to a three-week extension of the truce.</p><p>The statement by lawmaker Ali Fayyad was the first response by the Iran-backed group to the three-week ceasefire extension announced on Thursday by US President Donald Trump.</p>.No US-Iran peace talks in sight, but Islamabad maintains security lockdown.<p>Fayyad said his group had the right to respond to Israeli attacks on Lebanese targets. </p>