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China confirms attack on oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz, no casualties reported

China has remained a major buyer of Iranian ‌oil since the outbreak of the Iran war, with its imports from ⁠Iran largely unaffected in March.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:30 IST
ChinaIranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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