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China, Iran hold talks to discuss opening of Strait of Hormuz

China is a close partner of Iran, and the biggest buyer of Tehran's crude oil.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 06:11 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 06:11 IST
World newsChinaIranWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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