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China's UN ambassador criticizes US-proposed resolution on Strait of Hormuz

The draft ⁠resolution demands Iran halt attacks and mining in the strait, but diplomats ⁠have said it is likely to meet ‌with Russian and Chinese vetoes ​if it comes to a vote.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 23:56 IST
World newsChinaIranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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