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Chinese ships halt attempt to cross Strait of Hormuz despite Iran's safe passage assurances

Since the US-Israeli war with Iran started on February 28, the Hong Kong-flagged CSCL Indian Ocean and CSCL Arctic Ocean have been trapped in the Gulf.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 17:10 IST
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