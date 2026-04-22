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West Asia crisis | Complete ceasefire only possible if not violated by US naval blockade, says Iran

Iran's top negotiator said that the reopening of the Strait of ⁠Hormuz ⁠was impossible with such a "flagrant breach of the ceasefire"
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 17:20 IST
World newsUSIranStrait of Hormuz

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