<p>Pakistan on Wednesday intensified its efforts to bring the US and Iran back to the negotiating table to end the war in West Asia after President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire indefinitely. </p><p>However, Iran's parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that a complete truce is only possible if it was not violated by the US blockade of Iranian ports.</p>.Trump signals fresh round of US-Iran talks within next three days.<p>Qalibaf said in a post on X that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz was impossible with such a "flagrant breach of the ceasefire". <br>Moreover, Trump announced that he was extending the ceasefire at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir.</p>