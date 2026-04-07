Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Current oil and gas crisis worse than 1973, 1979, 2022 together: IEA chief

The IEA member countries agreed last month to release part of their strategic reserves. ⁠Some of ⁠this had already been released and the process continues, said Birol.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 10:05 IST
OilWest AsiaIEAgasMiddle Eastcrisis

Follow us on :

Follow Us