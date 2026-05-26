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'Deal with Iran could take days': Marco Rubio rules out quick end to war

He quashed hopes for an imminent end to the conflict after US forces conducted what Washington called defensive strikes in southern ⁠Iran.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:32 IST
World newsUSIranMiddle EastStrait of HormuzMarco Rubio

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