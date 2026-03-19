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Despite Trump remarks, Israeli officials say US knew of strike on Iran gas field

The attack on ⁠Iran's South Pars gas field drew an Iranian aerial assault on ‌energy infrastructure in Qatar and ​across the Middle East, marking the biggest escalation in the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 15:07 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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