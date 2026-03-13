Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Did Iran use AI on 'unseen' Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's photo?

The photo circulated by Iranian media has fueled speculation about the condition of Iran's new leader, who has not made any public appearance since being appointed.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 05:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Image showing Google Gemini analysis

Image showing Google Gemini analysis 

Credit: Google Gemeni

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 05:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle Eastfactcheck

Follow us on :

Follow Us