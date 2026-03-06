Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Did Israel bomb a '3D painting of helicopter' instead of Iran's chopper? Video shared by IDF sparks online debate

Some also claimed that Iran has tricked Israel's forces by painting decoys of helicopters on the ground.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 08:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 08:51 IST
World newsIranIsraelViral videoTehran

Follow us on :

Follow Us