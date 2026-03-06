<p>A video posted by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on X purportedly showing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel </a>hitting Iran’s Mi-17 helicopter in the ongoing West Asia conflict has sparked online debate.</p><p><br>The infrared footage in question was posted on March 4, however, users were quick to point out that it is ‘fake’ and the video doesn't show an actual helicopter being hit, but a drawing of the helicopter.</p>.<p>Users said that the target remained intact in areas that were not directly hit, and it appeared to be a 3D drawing rather than an operational aircraft.<br><br>One such user commented, “Why would you post this self-own? If this was a real chopper the wings wouldn't look exactly as they did before the bombing. You bombed a painting, you retards.” Another user said, “Wow, you really did a number on that painting. And the building too! Let me guess, it was a children's hospital.” <br><br>Some also claimed that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Iran </a>has tricked Israel's forces by painting decoys of helicopters on the ground. </p>.<p>While others pointed to smoke's movement visible in the viral clip to say that the video is real and the IDF indeed destroyed a real military asset.<br><br>Responding to the video, another user claimed, “Because this is a small RPG of 1 kg that explodes in the cockpit. It's not capable of moving the blades or changing the helicopter's shape. What is: 1. This is a thermal camera where you can see the heat signature. You can't confuse it with a drawing. 2. See all the pieces flying and scattering around? Those are pieces from the cockpit. It wouldn't have looked like this if the armament hadn't hit anything.”</p>.<p><br>Additionally, the community note on the post said, “The thermal signature, including cool shadows, seen here would be difficult to impossible to fake with a painting. Much of the smoke can be seen going under the rotor blades, especially at bottom left, an impossibility were this a painting on the ground.” </p><p><br>However, there has been no clarification from the IDF and the video’s authenticity remains in question.</p>