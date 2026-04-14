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Disarming Hezbollah 'takes time', says Lebanon minister ahead of talks with Israel in US

Ghassan Salame also acknowledged Beirut’s limited bargaining power going into the meeting, but said the government “is trying to do is reassert the state authority.”
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 05:52 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 05:52 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsraelLebanonMiddle East

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