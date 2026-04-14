<p>Ahead of talks between Israel and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> in Washington today, Lebanon’s Culture Minister Ghassan Salame said the primary aim is to bring Israeli military operations to a halt in the country. </p><p>“We are talking about a preparatory meeting on ambassador level in order to produce a pause in military activity if not a ceasefire,” he told <em>Al Jazeera</em>.</p><p>On the question of disarming Hezbollah, Salame indicated that any such move would be gradual. “Takes time,” he said, stressing that it cannot be completed “in a matter of hours or days.”</p><p>He added that meaningful discussions on a broader peace framework would only be possible once the bombardment stops. Talks, he said, could proceed “with some kind of serenity” only after de-escalation. While Lebanon has received “some kind of commitment that there should be a de-escalation” around Beirut, he cautioned that “guarantees is probably too big a word,” said <em>Al Jazeera </em>report<em>. </em></p>.US official says there is continued engagement with Iran.<p>Salame also acknowledged Beirut’s limited bargaining power going into the meeting, but said the government “is trying to do is reassert the state authority.”</p><p>Meanwhile, a senior Hezbollah official reportedly said the group would not recognise or adhere to any outcome emerging from direct Lebanon-Israel negotiations in the US</p><p>The discussions come amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including an extensive Israeli ground offensive in southern Lebanon. According to reports, the agenda will likely centre on a potential ceasefire, longer-term disarmament of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hezbollah">Hezbollah</a>, and the prospects for a broader peace agreement.</p><p>The meeting will be hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Attendees are expected to include US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, State Department Counselor Michael Needham, Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, and Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh, according to <em>Axios</em> report. </p>