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Displaced Lebanese return home as ceasefire with Israel mostly holds

While Trump says Lebanon and Israel will work towards ‌a longer-term deal, the ceasefire leaves big questions.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 11:01 IST
World newsIranIsraelDonald TrumpLebanonMiddle East

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