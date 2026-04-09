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Does the Iran ceasefire mean the fuel crisis is over? Not even close

Serious fuel shortages are now hitting many nations hard – especially poorer ones such as the Philippines, Pakistan and Thailand.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 04:55 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 04:55 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpCeasefireWest Asia

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