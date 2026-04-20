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Does US fear Iran's deep nuclear facility, the Pickaxe Mountain?

Though US has largely dented the nuclear programme, one suspected nuclear site remains untouched.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 14:34 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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