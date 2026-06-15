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Donald Trump says Iran deal signed, Strait of Hormuz to be fully open by Friday

"The deal's all signed. And ‌the strait is already partially opened, as ⁠you know," Trump told reporters shortly after arriving in Evian, France.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 17:14 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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