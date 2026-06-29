Donald Trump says talks with Iran scheduled for June 30 but Tehran says nothing on cards

<p>US President Donald Trump on Monday took to Truth Social saying <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>had requested for a meeting and that it was scheduled on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar. However, Tehran denied that such a meeting has been scheduled. </p><p>Additionally, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">White House</a> said that Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Special Envoy for Peace Jared Kushner would attend the meeting. </p>.<p>Trump has been attempting to preserve the increasingly fragile interim agreement as military aggression rose in the Strait of Hormuz in the past few days. </p>.Iran says $6 billion of Iranian assets in Qatar to be released, state media.<p>Earlier in the day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets would be released by Qatar even as negotiation with the US was challenged by the escalation. </p><p>Meanwhile, Pakistan, a key mediator, has said that talks would resume Tuesday.</p><p>On Sunday, the Trump administration said that nothing has been cancelled and that the technical talks will be on track in the coming days. </p><p>But Kazem Gharibabadi, a senior negotiator for Iran, denied any talks had been scheduled, in comments published by IRNA.</p><p>"Although consultations with Qatar, including on following up on the implementation of the other side's commitments, are continuing as usual, reports by some media about technical talks by the working groups being held in Doha are not confirmed," he said.</p><p>Technical talks involve lower-level diplomats working on the specifics of any deal that would draw top leaders from Iran and the US back to the table.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>