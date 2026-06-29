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Donald Trump says talks with Iran scheduled for June 30 but Tehran says nothing on cards

Trump has been attempting to preserve the increasingly fragile interim agreement as military aggression rose in the Strait of Hormuz in the past few days.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 12:39 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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