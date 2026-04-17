<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> on Friday said that Iran, with the help of the Washington, has removed or is in the process of removing all sea mines that were placed in the Strait of Hormuz. </p><p>This comes after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>announced that all commercial vessels, including those belonging to the US can sail through the Strait of Hormuz, provided their plans be coordinated Revolutionary Guards, a senior Iranian official told <em>Reuters. </em></p>.<p>The report added that the US had accepted to unfreeze Iran's funds as part of the agreement regarding Hormuz.</p>.Trump claims Iran agreed to hand over ‘nuclear dust’, says he may go to Islamabad if deal is signed .<p>The official told <em>Reuters </em>that transits would be restricted to lanes Iran deemed safe, adding that military vessels were still prohibited from crossing the strait. However, Trump, in a separate post on Truth Social, said Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again, adding that it will no longer be used as a weapon against the world. </p><p>In a major development towards peace, Trump on Thursday said that Iran had agreed to surrender its stockpile of enriched uranium, suggesting the two sides are close to reaching an agreement to end their seven-week conflict.</p><p>Addressing the media, Trump described the development as a significant step forward in negotiations. Referring to Iran's enriched uranium he said, “They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust. There’s a very good chance we’re going to make a deal,” he added.</p><p>Trump also claimed that Iran’s enriched uranium had been "buried" following last year’s US airstrikes on key nuclear facilities.</p><p>He added that the next round of US-Iran talks could happen as early as this weekend. </p><p>At the same time, he also noted that if a final agreement to end the war is reached and signed in Islamabad, he may attend the event, claiming that Iran has agreed to most terms. </p><p>"I would go to Pakistan, yeah, If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. They want me to go," he said.<br><br>Trump added that an announcement could come soon, suggesting the deal would ensure stable oil flow through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> and potentially lower global oil prices.</p>