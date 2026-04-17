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Donald Trump says working with Iran to clear mines from Strait of Hormuz

The report added that the US had accepted to unfreeze Iran's funds as part of the agreement ‌regarding ‌Hormuz.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 15:35 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz

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