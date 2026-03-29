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'Don't strike a deal with Iran's current leaders': Reza Pahlavi warns Trump

Pahlavi warned that negotiating for peace with ⁠the current leaders of Iran would only push the threat to Americans ‌down the road.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 00:08 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 00:08 IST
USIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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