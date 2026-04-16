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Down but not out? How Iran is combining firepower with cyber warfare

The Islamic nation reportedly still possesses considerable firepower which it has built over the last nearly five decades.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 09:41 IST
USIranIsraelWest AsiaMiddle East

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