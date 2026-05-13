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Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Iran's capital, no casualties reported

The quake was ⁠at ‌a depth of 10 ‌kilometers (6.21 miles), according ⁠to the country's seismological center.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 23:44 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 23:44 IST
World newsIranEarthquakeMiddle East

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