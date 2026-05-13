Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Iran's capital, no casualties reported

<p>A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday, according to Iranian state media, citing the country's seismological center.</p><p>The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), according to the center.</p>.Saudi Arabia launched covert attacks on unspecified targets in Iran: Report.<p>There were no reported casualties or material damage from the quake, which struck the border area between Tehran and Mazandaran, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB. </p>