<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/international-energy-agency">International Energy Agency</a> chief Fatih Birol warned in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday that it could take up to six months to restore <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil">oil</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gas">gas</a> flows from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gulf">Gulf</a>, saying the world is facing what could be the most severe energy crisis in history.</p>.<p>"It will be six months for some (sites) to be operational, others much longer," he told FT.</p>.IEA chief warns against return to Russian gas amid global LNG surge.<p>Birol said politicians and markets were underestimating the scale of the disruption, with around one-fifth of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/global">global</a> oil and gas supplies effectively stranded in the region, the report added.</p>