Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Energy crisis could deepen as Gulf supply disruption may take 6 months to fix, IEA warns

IEA said politicians and markets were underestimating ⁠the scale ⁠of the disruption
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 14:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 March 2026, 14:27 IST
OilEnergyWest AsiaInternational Energy AgencyMiddle EastGas supplyStrait of HormuzcrisisOil and Natural Gas Corp

Follow us on :

Follow Us