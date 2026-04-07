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Energy facilities and shipping hit during US-Israeli war on Iran

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait by the end of Tuesday. Iran has rejected the ultimatum ⁠and threatened further attacks on Gulf infrastructure.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:10 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelEnergyWest AsiaUnited States Embassy

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