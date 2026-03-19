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Rise in tensions, soaring prices: Iran's retaliation to Israel's attack jolts energy market

The price of benchmark Brent crude ‌rose to above $114 a barrel on Thursday after earlier reaching $119.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 13:32 IST
IranIsraelOil pricesMiddle East

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