<p>The United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry deniedthe reports of Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/israeli-pm-netanyahu-held-secret-meeting-with-uae-president-during-iran-war-4002035">Benjamin Netanyahu</a>'s visit to the country, adding that any claims regarding an unannounced visits are 'baseless'.</p><p>The Israeli PM office said earlier on Wednesday that Netanyahu visited the UAE and met the Emirati president during the war with Iran.</p><p>"The United Arab Emirates denies reports circulating regarding an alleged visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE, or receiving any Israeli military delegation in the country," its foreign ministry said in a statement.</p><p>"The UAE reaffirms that its relations with Israel are public and... are not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements. Accordingly, any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded unless officially announced by the relevant authorities in the UAE," it added.</p>