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Erdogan wants Turkey to have more babies. Few parents are listening.

Turkey’s total fertility rate — or the average number of children a woman is expected to have — has been declining for more than a decade.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 16:32 IST
World newsTurkeyErdoganBabies

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