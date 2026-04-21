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EU divided on suspension of Israel pact as Spain pushes for action

'Today, Europe's credibility is at stake,' Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 18:09 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 18:09 IST
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