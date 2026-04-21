<p>Brussels: European countries including Spain and Ireland pushed on Tuesday to suspend a pact governing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/european-union">EU</a>'s ties with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> but failed to garner enough support from the bloc's other members for any action. Arriving at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, a number of ministers called for suspending or partially suspending the pact over concerns about settlements in the West Bank, the humanitarian situation in Gaza and a new death penalty law.</p><p>"Today, Europe's credibility is at stake," Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters, calling for a discussion on suspending the association agreement, which came into force in 2000. But member countries have diverging positions as to whether - and how - to shift the bloc's policies on Israel. Speaking after the ministers' discussions, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said there was not sufficient support to suspend the agreement, but that discussions on the relationship with Israel would continue. "I didn't see the shifting of positions in the room regarding the suspension," she said in a press conference. Kallas said she would bring up ideas raised by ministers with the EU's trade commissioner.</p>.Explained | What is the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict?.<p><strong>Germany calls for dialogue</strong> </p><p>The European Commission proposed in September suspending some trade-related provisions of the association agreement, an arrangement affecting about 5.8 billion euros of Israeli exports. Israel said at the time the proposals were "morally and politically distorted".</p><p>Suspending the trade arrangement would require a qualified majority vote among EU governments - the support of 15 out of 27 EU members representing 65% of the EU population. A full suspension of the association agreement would require a unanimous decision from all member countries.</p><p>Germany and Italy indicated they were sticking to their existing positions.</p><p>Berlin remains committed to creating the conditions for a two-state solution with the Palestinians "but this must be done through critical, constructive dialogue with Israel", German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters.</p><p><strong>Trading partner</strong></p><p>Ministers from countries including Ireland and Belgium pushed for a shift in the EU's policy. However, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot added that Belgium was "aware that a full suspension is probably out of reach given the positions of the various European countries".</p><p>The European Union is Israel's biggest trading partner, with trade in goods between the two amounting to 42.6 billion euros in 2024, according to the EU.</p><p>The EU also has proposals on the table to impose sanctions on violent settlers and Israeli ministers it deems to be extremist.</p><p>These proposals require unanimous backing from member countries, with diplomats hoping that the measures targeting violent settlers could move ahead once a new Hungarian government comes in to office in May. Israel has blamed settler attacks on a "fringe minority".</p><p>Sweden and France circulated a paper ahead of Tuesday's meeting calling for the EU to take stronger action to limit commercial engagement with illegal settlements.</p><p>Israeli settlements in the West Bank are deemed illegal by the United Nations and much of the international community. Israel disputes that interpretation. Palestinians hope the West Bank will be part of a future state.</p>