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EU's Kallas floats Black Sea model to unblock Strait of Hormuz

Kallas said she had spoken to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the idea to unblock the strait, currently choked off due to the Iran war.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:48 IST
World newsMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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