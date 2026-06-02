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Explained | After Hormuz, Iran threatens to block another strait: Why Bab El-Mandeb matters

Iranian officials have linked the future of the shipping route, connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, to the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 05:50 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 05:50 IST
World newsIranAsiaTradeAfricaRed SeaGlobal EconomyMiddle EastStrait of Hormuzthreatshipping corridorExplainer

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