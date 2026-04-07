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Explained: Can Iran charge fees for ships to transit Strait of Hormuz?

Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabdi said last week that Tehran was drafting a protocol with Oman to require ships to obtain permits and licences to pass the Strait
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:09 IST
World newsIranStrait of Hormuz

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