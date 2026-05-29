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Explained: How far have the US and Iran got towards ending the Iran war?

An agreement would represent a big step towards ending a war that has pushed the world towards an energy crisis.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 10:32 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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