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Explained: How taking Kharg Island would pose risks for US troops

The island handled 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports before the war started on February 28.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:19 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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