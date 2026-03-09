<p>Global financial markets have plunged into turmoil since the conflict in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a> erupted 10 days ago, driving oil prices above $100 a barrel, battering equities and reshaping inflation and interest rate expectations worldwide.</p><p><strong>Here are some stories from </strong><em><strong>Reuters</strong></em><strong> on the fallout on global markets and finance:</strong></p>.<p>> From oil spikes to equity swings: How the Mideast conflict is driving markets</p><p>> Investors cling to shock-absorber trades as Iran war brings economic visibility to zero</p><p>> Dollar, bonds, or gold - which is the safest haven to hold?</p><p>> Dollar reclaims safe-haven mantle as Iran strikes rattle nerves</p><p>> Fresh Middle East curve ball raises risks for weary world markets</p><p>> Oil derivatives signal traders see Middle East shock as short-lived</p><p>> Small investors become dip buyers as energy shock sinks stocks</p><p>> Down but not out: Emerging markets could endure Middle East shocks, investors say</p><p>> EM central banks' easing cycle on shakier ground amid deepening Mideast conflict</p><p>> Investors seek refuge in money market funds as Iran conflict escalates</p><p>> Oil shock could strain emerging markets beyond inflation, analysts say</p><p>> European markets hurting as Iran war widens</p>.<p>> Iran war fuels central bank rate hike bets on inflation fears</p><p>> Fed rate-cut doubts rise as Middle East conflict drives up energy prices</p><p>> Iran conflict raises odds BOJ will forgo rate hike in March, sources say</p><p>> Euro zone banks face multiple threats from Iran war, ECB supervisor says</p><p>> UK budget outlook at risk from war in Middle East</p><p>> Iran war to weigh more on Indian growth than inflation, keeping interest rates low</p>.<p>> Maritime insurance premiums surge as Iran conflict widens</p><p>> US to reinsure maritime losses in Gulf up to about $20 billion</p><p>> Iran conflict risks hurting financial firms' Middle Eastern activities</p><p>> Insurance broker Marsh meets US officials on restoring Gulf maritime trade amid Iran war</p><p>> Lloyd's market engaging with US government over Gulf maritime plan, officials say</p><p>> London marine insurers still offering Middle East cover as war risk rates rise, Gallagher says</p><p>> Insurance gaps leave airlines exposed as Iran conflict widens</p>.<p>> Mideast war weighs on HK trading debuts hoping to ride early IPO momentum</p><p>> Global firms, investors in share sale rush as Middle East conflict erupts</p><p>> Gulf sovereign wealth funds were built for a rainy day. This may be it</p><p>> Credit markets dented as Middle East war piles onto 'cockroaches' fears</p><p>> Wealthy Asians look to move Dubai assets closer to home on Iran war fears</p>