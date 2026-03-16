<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> hurled a series of advanced missiles targeting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israeli </a>and<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states"> United States</a> targets on Sunday in a bid to attack their "centers of management and decision-making". </p><p>These missiles also included the first operational use of the Sejjil strategic ballistic missile.</p><p>It is the first time the missile has been put to use since the commencement of the war in February. </p>.Fattah to Sejjil: What to know about missiles Iran is using against Israel.<p>Under the 'Operation True Promise 4', the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released a statement on their 54th wave of missile strikes and confirmed the use of the strategic Sejjil missile. </p><p><strong>But, what is the Sejjil missile?</strong></p>.<p>Nicknamed the "dancing missile", it is a two-stage solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) developed by Iran. It is considered one of the most advanced missiles in Iran’s arsenal.</p><p>With an estimated range of about 2,000 km and a payload capacity of roughly 700 kg, the Sejjil missile has high-altitude maneuvering ability, making it difficult to be intercepted by air defence systems, like Israel’s Iron Dome. It is this very ability which has earned Sejjil the moniker of "Dancing Missile'.</p><p>However, it also goes by Ashoura and is now a preferred alternative to liquid-fuel missiles. It is said solid-fuel missiles can be launched much more quickly than liquid-fuel ones. Liquid-fuel missiles require fueling before launch, which can take hours and makes them easier to detect.</p><p>The missile was first tested in 2008 and later improved as Sejjil-2, which has better guidance and range. </p><p>According to Centre for Strategic and International Studies, after researching and studying previous Iranian missile, the West Asian nation began developing the Sejjil in the late 1990s .</p>.Explained | What are Iran's ballistic missile capabilities?.<p><strong>Iran's attack</strong></p><p>Tensions in West Asia have escalated since United States and Israel launched a barrel of strikes towards the Islamic nation in a bid to eliminate their nuclear programme. The missile strike also eliminated Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. </p><p>Iran retaliated by launching strikes at Israel and US bases in UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and other neighbouring countries. </p><p>The Islamic nation also closed the route of the Strait of Hormuz - which accounts to 20 per cent of the world's oil passes. This closure has caused a severe global energy crisis, which has sent the price of crude soaring. <br><br>On Sunday, the IRGC stated that the fresh wave of strikes also included, "the launch of superheavy Khorramshahr missiles equipped with a two-ton warhead, along with Khaybar-shekan (Khaybar-buster), Qadr, and Emad missiles".</p>