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Explained | What is Iran's 'dancing missile'?

It is the first time the missile has been put to use since the commencement of the war in February.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 11:47 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 11:47 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelMissileWest AsiaMiddle EastExplainer

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