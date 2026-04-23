Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Explained: What is the Malacca Strait? Hormuz crisis throws spotlight on world's largest 'chokepoint'

Malacca is the largest "oil transit ‌chokepoint" in the world and the only one that ​outpaces Hormuz, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 09:31 IST
World newsWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us