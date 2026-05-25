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EXPLAINED | What needs to be agreed to end the Iran war?

Hormuz and Gulf blockade - Tehran sees its control of Hormuz and Washington views its blockade of ⁠Iranian ports as their chief ⁠points of leverage.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 11:56 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 11:56 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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