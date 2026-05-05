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Explained | What to know about the growing Saudi Arabia-UAE rift?

A decade ago, Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the UAE leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were viewed as ideologically aligned allies.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:06 IST
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A clash over oil and economics

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Friction, but no sign of severing ties

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Published 05 May 2026, 14:06 IST
World newsSaudi ArabiaUAEMiddle East

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