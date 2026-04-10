Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Explained | What we know about talks expected to be held by Israel and Lebanon?

Both sides are under pressure from Trump to bring about an end to the fighting, a key demand by Iran in parallel talks due this weekend in Pakistan.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Who is fighting and why?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How did the talks come about?

Who will lead the talks?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Where does Israel stand?

Where does Lebanon stand?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Have the two held talks before?

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 April 2026, 12:39 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelWashingtonLebanonMiddle EastExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us