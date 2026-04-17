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Explained | What's in the Lebanon ceasefire deal and will it hold?

The deal says Lebanon's government, with international support, would take 'meaningful steps' to prevent Hezbollah and other groups from carrying out attacks against Israeli ⁠targets.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 11:04 IST
World newsIsraelCeasefireLebanon

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