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Explained | With top figures dead, who is now running Iran?

Iran's veteran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in one of the first strikes of ⁠the war.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 08:34 IST
World newsIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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