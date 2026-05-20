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Explainer | Israel's parliament has voted to dissolve itself. What's next?

An election date is yet to be set. Israel is supposed to hold a national vote every four years but early elections have ⁠happened often.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 11:33 IST
World newsIsrael

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