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'First of all, I just want to say I’m alive': Netanyahu’s death rumors persist even after his press briefing

Videos from international media outlets, including CNN, show journalists interacting with Netanyahu during the briefing, content that is being cited as evidence that Netanyahu is alive.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 09:55 IST
World newsIranIsraelWest AsiaSara Netanyahu

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