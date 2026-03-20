<p>Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu’s </a>death rumors continue to swirl across social media, with conspiracy theories showing no signs of fading.</p><p><br>The speculation has persisted even after Netanyahu directly addressed the claims during a press briefing on Thursday, where he firmly dismissed them. Speaking to reporters in English, he said, “First of all, I just want to say I’m alive, and you’re all witnesses.” He added, “Now that I have dispatched this piece of fake news, I want to give you an update on Operation Roaring Lion,” in what was his second press conference since the start of the US-Israel war on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> on February 28.</p><p><br>The rumours first gained traction after his March 12 televised address, when some social media users alleged the video was AI-generated, pointing to supposed anomalies such as an extra finger. However, scepticism has continued even after his latest press conference, with some users again claiming the footage is fabricated.</p><p><br>Clipped segments of the briefing have been widely circulated online, with users highlighting visuals such as his shirt appearing from within his suit sleeves as “proof” of manipulation. Some posts even went as far as claiming, “Wait, Netanyahu might actually be dead…”</p>.<p>However, a review of the full broadcast of the press conference on the Israeli government’s official YouTube channel shows no such irregularities. The moment cited in viral clips can be seen at 10:14 minute timestamp and appears to be a natural movement as Netanyahu gestures with his hands and moves them forward.</p>.<p>Other claims have focused on background elements, such as curtain movements, which users described as “anomalies” indicating AI use. These assertions, too, remain unsubstantiated.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, videos from international media outlets, including <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2026/03/19/world/video/jeremy-diamond-q-and-a-with-pm-netanyahu">CNN</a>, show journalists interacting with Netanyahu during the briefing, content that is being cited as evidence that he is alive.</p> <p>In recent days, Netanyahu has also posted multiple videos in an apparent attempt to counter the rumours. In one clip dated March 15, he is seen <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/benjamin-netanyahus-latest-i-am-what-video-sparks-dead-or-alive-debate-again-3933251">sipping coffee</a> while emphasising that he is alive. Other videos, featuring moments like a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/benjamin-netanyahus-latest-proof-of-life-video-has-ring-disappearing-problem-3934677">ring appearing to disappear</a> or his interaction with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/yes-mike-i-am-alive-netanyahu-shares-6th-video-to-prove-hes-not-dead-3936105">Mike Huckabee</a>, have also been claimed to be AI, further fueling misinformation.</p><p><br>The controversy comes amid widespread online speculation claiming Netanyahu had been killed during the ongoing conflict with Iran, fueling a wave of misinformation across social media.</p>