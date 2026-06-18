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First tankers cross Strait of Hormuz after Iran deal even as Israeli strikes stir doubt in Lebanon

The airstrikes on Thursday morning raised doubt about how far Trump will go to force ⁠his wartime allies to halt an offensive he has now pledged to end.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 12:40 IST
World newsIsraelMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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