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For Israel’s Netanyahu, the war with Iran is unfinished business

The 'double existential threat' of Iran’s ballistic missiles and its nuclear program has been 'distanced,' he said, but not eliminated.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 16:57 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelLebanon

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